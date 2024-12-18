Khalid surprises 200 Borderland students with Christmas gifts

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- Grammy-nominated pop star Khalid stopped by Lorenzo G. Loya Primary School to surprise Pre-K students and spread some holiday cheer.

The gift giveaway is a partnership between The Great Khalid Foundation and The Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso.

"We are thrilled to continue our gift-giving tradition this Christmas,” said Linda Wolfe, executive director of The Great Khalid Foundation and mother of the pop star. “It brings us great joy to give the students of Lorenzo G. Loya Primary School a gift this holiday season. It's our way of showing appreciation and love for the El Paso community."

In an exclusive interview with ABC-7 Khalid said "I feel like El Paso has given so much to me. It was my first fan base and they've given me so much love tremendously. They still love me to this day, so I love coming back."

Anthony Tomasheski, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso says this gift giveaway is a great example of the community coming together to make a difference.

“This event brings much needed joy and support to San Eli children and aligns with our goal at the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso to ensure every child experiences the warmth of the holiday season,” Tomasheski said.