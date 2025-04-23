ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – El Paso’s Measles Outbreak

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As of Wednesday, April 23, the El Paso Department of Health has reported 21 confirmed cases of measles. Of those, six are children under 4 years of age, one is between 5 and 17 years old, and 14 are people 18 and older. Of all of the cases, only two are either partially or fully vaccinated.

