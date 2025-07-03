Rio Grande Honor Flight Taking Applications

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you are a veteran of either the Korean War, Vietnam, or even World War II, the Rio Grande Honor Flight would like to send you to Washington, D.C. for a two-day trip.

Doppler Dave went on the trip and was honored to serve as a guardian for his ranching neighbor George Want. George served in the Navy for 20 years.

All the veterans were able to spend time touring the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War Memorials along with a visit to the National Museum of American History. Time was also devoted for all the veterans to share their stories of combat and service to this country.

The next Honor Flight will take place in September, leaving from El Paso. All veterans, whether they served in battle or not are eligible.

There is no cost to the veteran - the entire trip, plane, hotel, and food are covered.

You can apply for the trip as a veteran or guardian via this link: Rio Grande Honor Flight.

Watch the special report, "Honor Flight," Thursday night on ABC-7 at 10.