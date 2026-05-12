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Nonprofit to preserve former YMCA Bowling Branch with lease agreement

KVIA
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Published 12:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's city council approved a new lease agreement to keep operations running at the former YMCA Bowling Branch facility in Northeast El Paso. In a news release Monday, the city said a nonprofit, Carl L. Robinson HEAT Retreat, will take over.

“Today's approval is a big win for Northeast residents. This nonprofit is preserving programming, community services, and wellness for all ages,” said City Representative Cynthia Boyar Trejo.

According to the city, the agreement includes a five-year term with two one-year renewals. HEAT Retreat will lease the property for $12,000 a year, which is a reduced rate compared to an estimated value of about $448,000 per year.

HEAT Retreat will improve and modernize the facility with more than $2 million, the city said.

While the nonprofit transitions to take over operations, the city will start a new swim program for residents to enjoy since the nearby Veterans Pool is temporarily closed.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 10:30 a.m., residents 14 years and older can swim at Camp Cohen Water Park through Sept. 7, the city said. Each session costs $5 and includes access to water aerobics and other water exercies.

In April, the YMCA of El Paso said the Bowling Branch facility would close May 15 after its lease with the city expired. The YMCA said the cost to maintain the location played a factor in the decision.

A few weeks later, city council told staff to plan for the future of the Bowling Branch.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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