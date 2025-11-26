ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Insurance and Affordable Care Act coverage questions answered

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Open enrollment season for insurance and the Affordable Care Act marketplace is going on now, and ABC-7 is here to help answer your questions.

Rapidly-approaching deadlines to secure coverage for next year are colliding with recent changes to federal subsidies.

With millions across the country evaluating their healthcare options, many are encountering the reality of the predicted increase in costs from the end of enhanced tax credits for marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act.

So what will that mean for many in our region - and what are the most pressing questions people have about their coverage?

Join host Andrew J. Polk as he talks with hear from local healthcare and insurance experts Gilbert Ramos with Ramos Insurance and Ian Escalante with Health Plans of Texas on the most pressing questions people have about their coverage. Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.