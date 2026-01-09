ABC-7 Special Report: “Bond of Brothers”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A family rooted in El Paso learned early in their pregnancy that their unborn baby might be brain dead. They were relieved to later find out that their son Aiden Wilson, was instead born with down syndrome. Aiden has become the heartbeat of this family of four giving his older brother, Jayden, fresh purpose and joy as he wrapped up his first season with UTEP football.

El Paso natives Erica and Julian Wilson dealt with many emotional challenges during their pregnancy with Aiden.

They were first told early in the pregnancy that Aiden had hydrocephalus which is a condition where extra fluid collects inside the spaces of the brain, creating pressure that can harm brain tissue.

However, as the delivery date approached, their specialist informed them that Aiden appeared to be in the clear. After he was born, they learned he in fact did not have hydrocephalus, but instead had down syndrome.

“All the nurses were crying and we’re like what's happening," Erica said. "The nurses told me, you don’t understand, most of the time when we come in and deliver this news, most parents walk out and just leave the baby.”

Their faith has been the sustaining force that’s helped them endure any hardship.

“Our faith had grown so strong over the past months, we just asked God to bring him to us and he did," Julian said. "We were ready to hit the ground running.”

"Never once did we consider terminating the pregnancy," Erica said. "We have lots of love to give, his brother is ready for him and we just want this baby, we want to love him.”

Loving him came naturally, but finding the right people to support his education has been much harder.

“We’ve struggled in school, we're struggling right now to the day for acceptance," Erica said.

Seeing how Aiden navigates through life has opened their own perspective on life.

“He just brings in perspective what life should be for everybody," Julian said. "I think we have the disability, we can’t process stuff like he does."

Aiden and his older brother, Jayden, fresh off his first season with UTEP football, share a seven-year age gap. Jayden began his college football career at the university of New Mexico, which meant leaving his brother behind for the first time in his life.

“My dad had a picture of him crouched by the door crying," Jayden said. "That really brought me to tears because he’s never shown emotion, he's like a rock. When I saw that it really put into perspective how much he means to me.”

“Aiden’s never cried for anything in his life," Julian said. "When he knew his brother wasn't coming home, he just lost it."

“I love him, my brother, that’s my best friend," Aiden said.

After two seasons at UNM, Jayden decided it was time to come home.

“I don’t think words can describe how my brother has changed my life," Jayden said. "He’s taught me so many lessons, more than I’ll ever be able to teach him as the older brother. He's my ride or die, that’s why ultimately coming back was such a big deal to me.”

“I think Jayden has worked harder than any other person I’ve seen in my life because his brother can’t," Julian said. "I think he just put that on his shoulders once he realized it young and that’s why he’s accomplished so much because he knows his brother won’t have that opportunity."

Playing for his hometown has changed football for Jayden in many ways.

“It’s been such a blessing," Jayden said. "Being able to look up in the stands and see multiple family members, multiple friends, my little brother with my jersey on and playing for my hometown, it’s been so awesome.”

“It was a true blessing for him to come back to UTEP,” Erica said.