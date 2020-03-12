1st coronavirus death in Kansas marks 40th U.S. death since outbreak began

Health

KANSAS CITY, Kansas -- Kansas state officials are reporting their first novel coronavirus death, a man in his 70s who lived in a nursing home in the Kansas City, Kansas, area.

It marked the 40th American death since the virus outbreak began.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday evening that the man died at a hospital after he was admitted with heart problems. She said she did not know how the man was infected.

State health officials said they are working to determine who he came in contact with and will quarantine those who did. The governor also declared a state of emergency to activate more resources and said the state will ban large gatherings.

At least 1,663 cases had been confirmed in the United States as of Thursday evening. Officials said at least 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., have confirmed cases.

RELATED STORY: A state-by-state breakdown of U.S. coronavirus cases