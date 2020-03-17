Here’s what we know about the 100 people who’ve died in the US from coronavirus

Health

Dozens of people older than 60 have died in the United States after contracting the novel coronavirus and the death toll continues rising.

At least 100 people have died since the first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January and the virus has spread to all states, the District of Columbia and some territories.

It’s unclear whether any deaths include foreign-born individuals, and authorities have not disclosed all of their ages.

Here’s what we know about those who have died because of the coronavirus, according to a CNN tally of data from state heath officials.

CALIFORNIA: 12

– A patient in Placer County who had underlying health conditions was the first coronavirus-related death in the state.

The person, described as elderly, was likely exposed while traveling February 11-21 on a Princess cruise ship that was going from San Francisco to Mexico, according to Placer County Public Health. The patient had been in isolation at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center.

– An “older adult” woman who was hospitalized for a respiratory illness died March 9 in Santa Clara County.

– A woman in her 60s died in Santa Clara County. The woman was hospitalized for several weeks and is believed to have contracted the virus through community transmission, the county’s health department said.

– A resident of Sacramento County who had underlying health conditions and was in an assisted living facility, the county public health department said. A county official told CNN the resident was in their 90s.

– A woman in her 60s who was visiting friends died in Los Angeles County. She had a history of extensive travel, including a long layover in South Korea, according to Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for Los Angeles County.

– A person was reported dead in San Mateo County on March 15.

– A Sacramento County resident who was older than 70 and suffered from underlying health conditions.

– A person in Santa Clara County.

– A person in Santa Clara County.

– A person in Riverside County.

– A person in Riverside County.

– A person in Riverside County.

COLORADO: 1

– A woman in her 80s who lived in El Paso County.

FLORIDA: 5

– A patient died in Santa Rosa County following an international trip.

– A person in their 70s who tested presumptive positive in Lee County following an international trip.

GEORGIA: 1

– A 67-year-old man who was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta since he tested positive for coronavirus on March 7.

ILLINOIS: 1

– A woman in her 60s with an underlying condition who lived in Chicago. She had contact with an infected person.

INDIANA: 2

KANSAS: 1

KENTUCKY: 1

LOUISIANA: 4

NEVADA: 1

NEW JERSEY: 3

– A 69-year-old man from Bergen County who was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center died March 10. He had a history of diabetes, hypertension, atrial fibrillation, gastrointestinal bleeding and emphysema, said Judith Persichilli, the state’s health commissioner.

The man, who traveled regularly to New York City, had a heart attack a day before he died and was revived. He died after having a second heart attack.

NEW YORK: 12

OREGON: 1

SOUTH CAROLINA: 1

SOUTH DAKOTA: 1

– A man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions died, according to Kim Malsam-Rysdon, South Dakota’s secretary of health.

TEXAS: 1

VIRGINIA: 2

WASHINGTON: 50

– A man in his 50s who was hospitalized at the EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland.

– A man in his 70s died February 29. He was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth and had underlying health conditions.

– A woman in her 80s died March 1. She had been in critical condition at EvergreenHealth.

– A woman in her 90s died March 3. She had been hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

– A man in his 60s who visited Life Care Center died March 5.

– A person died in Snohomish County, said Heather Thomas, a spokeswoman with the Snohomish Health District.

– A person in Grant County.

– A woman in her 80s who lived at the Issaquah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Issaquah died March 8. She had been hospitalized at Swedish Hospital in Issaquah.

– A man in his 80s who lived at Ida Culver House, a retirement community in Seattle, died March 9. He was hospitalized at the University of Washington Medical Center.

– A man in his 80s who was “connected” to Josephine Caring Community, an assisted living facility in Snohomish County.

– A woman in her 90s who lived at the Redmond Care and Rehabilitation Center nursing home died March 10 after being hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

– A person in Snohomish County.

– A man in his 80s died March 11. He was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

– A man in his 70s died March 9. He was hospitalized at Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue.

– A man in his 80s died March 11 at Swedish Hospital in Issaquah.

– A person died in Snohomish County.

– A person died in King County.

– A person died in King County.

– A person died in King County.

– A man in his 80s died March 15.

– A woman in her 70s died March 15.

– A man in his 80s died March 11.

– A woman in her 50s died March 8 at Harborview Medical Center.

– A woman in her 70s died March 14 at Northwest Hospital.

– A woman in her 90s died March 12. She lived at Redmond Care and Rehabilitation Center nursing home.

– Two people died in Clark County March 16, health officials from the county’s health department said.

Life Care Center nursing home residents:

– A woman in her 70s died March 2. She was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth Medical Center.

– A man in his 70s died March 1 at EvergreenHealth and had underlying health conditions.

– A woman in her 70s died March 1 at EvergreenHealth. She had underlying health conditions.

– A woman in her 80s who was never hospitalized died at her family home February 26.

– A man in his 50s died February 26 after being hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center.

– A woman in her 90s died March 3 after being hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

– A man in his 70s died March 2 after being hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

– A woman in her 80s died March 5. She was hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center.

– A woman in her 70s died March 5. She was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

– A woman in her 80s died March 6. She was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

– A woman in her 80s died March 6. She was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

– A man in his 90s died March 5. He was hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center.

– A woman in her 80s died March 4. She was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

– A woman in her 90s died March 8. She was hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center.

– A woman in her 70s died March 8. She was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

– A woman in her 90s died March 3.

– A man in his 90s died March 5. He was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

– A woman in her 60s died March 9. She was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth.

– A woman in her 90s died March 6.

– A woman in her 90s died March 6.

– A woman in her 80s died March 4.

– A woman in her 60s died March 14. She was hospitalized at Franciscan Medical.

– A woman in her 70s died March 12.