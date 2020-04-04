NY governor says China is donating 1,000 ventilators to his state

Health

NEW YORK, NY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that New York will receive 1,140 ventilators from China and Oregon.

The Chinese government has facilitated a donation of 1,000 ventilators that are expected to arrive at JFK Airport later Saturday, Cuomo said during a press conference.

"This is a big deal and it's going to make a significant difference for us. Also, the state of Oregon contacted us and is going to send 140 ventilators," Cuomo added. "Which is I can tell you just astonishing and unexpected. And I want to thank Gov. Brown, I want to thank all of the people in the state of Oregon for their thoughtfulness."

New York now has a total 113,704 Covid-19 cases, Cuomo indicated.

The state recorded a new high of positive cases in the past 24 hours with 10,841. There are 15,905 people in the hospital and 4,126 in ICU, Cuomo said.

He noted that the number of ICU cases and incubations in the state has increased while New York continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Saturday, 3,565 people have died due to Covid-19. "By the numbers we're not yet at the apex. We're getting closer," Cuomo explained.

At the same time, Cuomo said the number of patients being discharged also increased.

"Two-thirds of the people who have been hospitalized have been discharged," he said at the press briefing Saturday, "That's what we've been saying all along. Most people won't be hospitalized."

New York City’s numbers are dropping and Long Island's positive case numbers are growing, Cuomo said.

Meantime, New York City's Javits Convention Center will have 2,500 beds and will be staffed entirely by the federal government, the governor said.

He added that New York has 85,000 medical volunteers, including 22,000 out of state volunteers.

Cuomo said he is signing an executive order to allow medical students slated to graduate to begin practicing. “These are extraordinary times and New York needs the help. I want all of this to be over,” Cuomo said Saturday regarding the pandemic.

The governor also mentioned his mother has been stressed about his brother and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s positive diagnosis.