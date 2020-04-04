Texas virus cases rise 15% in a day; as El Paso nears 100, Houston & Dallas each have about 1,000

Health

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas has seen an increase of 781 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, up to at least 6,110, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday.

It marks a case increase of about 15% over Friday. At least 105 people have died from the virus in the Lone Star state.

Six new counties reported their first cases Saturday; more than half of the state’s 254 counties have now reported at least one case.

Houston leads the state in cases, reporting 1,106, followed by Dallas at 921. In El Paso, the number of cases currently stands at 96.

Harris County (metro Houston) reported five additional deaths, bringing its total to 13 deaths, more than any other county except Dallas, which has reported 17 deaths.

As of Saturday, at least 63,751 virus tests had been conducted in Texas.