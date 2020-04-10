Experts say New Mexico will lack ventilators and ICU beds when virus hits peak

Health

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- National experts are projecting that the coronavirus will likely hit its peak in New Mexico around April 21.

Data developed by researchers at the University of Washington shows at that time the state will have more than enough hospital beds, however it will fall short by 130 intensive care unit beds and 210 ventilators.

The state’s Human Services Department is painting an even more grim picture, projecting New Mexico will fall short 1,500 ICU beds and 1,000 ventilators.

“There will come a time when we are in a crunch situation where we don't have enough ventilators and that is the greatest concern right now,” Dr. Barry Ramo told ABC affiliate KOAT.

Representatives from the governor's office said they have placed an order for 1,000 ventilators through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It's not known, however, if the state will get them.

Ramo said it is likely that doctors in New Mexico could be in situation in which they have to determine who gets a ventilator.

“The other issue which is really the most difficult one is the ethical issue and that is what happens when you get to a situation when you don’t have enough ventilators,” Ramo said. “How do you make a decision about that? it's really a very difficult one. I hope we don’t come to that.”