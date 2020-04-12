23 more virus cases, no new deaths as El Paso ‘begins to approach our peak’

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials reported 23 new coronavirus cases on Easter Sunday, bringing the county’s total number to 292, but the number of deaths held steady at two.

“We will continue to see new cases as we are beginning to approach our peak," said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. "However, the hope is that El Paso will start to see a flattening of the curve as more members of our community begin to understand how crucial it is to stay home and not go out unless absolutely essential.”

As of Sunday, there were 57 patients hospitalized due to the virus, with 23 of them currently requiring intensive case.

Officials noted the cases in El Paso County were almost evenly divided at 147 women and 145 men.

Below is the latest case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.