Dr. Fauci says El Paso is very ‘vulnerable’ to virus, more testing & contract tracing is needed

EL PASO, Texas -- The nation's top expert on infectious diseases believes that El Pasoans are as "vulnerable" as the residents of nursing homes to contracting and spreading the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said his assessment is based on the underlying health and socio-economic conditions of the Borderland's population, which is similar to that of other minority communities which have also been disproportionately impacted.

Fauci made his comments Thursday to El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar during a conference call with the Hispanic Caucus, she said.

Escobar indicated she shared her concerns with Fauci over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to start reopening portions of the Texas economy on Friday.

The Congresswoman told Fauci she believed the move to reopen businesses was "premature" because virus testing rates in Texas and El Paso are low, while the number of cases and hospitalizations are currently on the rise significantly.

In two days time, the number of virus deaths in El Paso grew by 50% to 21 on Thursday evening.

Escobar said Fauci’s recommendation was to significantly increase testing and contact tracing, which the nation's top doctor feels is at the core of being able to contain the virus pandemic.

As a result of that conversation, Escobar tweeted that she would be pushing at the federal level to get El Paso "the resources we need to stay safe."

