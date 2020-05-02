Sign language interpreters go above and beyond to help hearing impaired during pandemic

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Sign language specialists have been hard at work these last few weeks, both in El Paso and across the county.

During countless briefings and press conferences, they have been joining with city managers, mayors, governors and countless other leaders to get crucial information across.

"We are lucky because El Paso is often willing to work with us and make sure we have all of our access needs met," said deafness resource specialist and sign language advocate Jennifer Dahlgren Richardson.

Sign language advocates say they’ve have had to work hard to ensure that the needs of the hard of hearing community are being met.

While countless cities have put in the effort to help with those sign language requirements, the actions of the federal government stands in contrast.

“Not at the White House," said Richardson. "They refuse to provide interpreting services there."

The focus on having the sign language community properly represented has also continued to sharpen as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now being sued by the Disability Rights New York group for allegedly not properly providing sign language interpreters during his daily coronavirus briefings.