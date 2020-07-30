El Paso experts advise getting mental health ‘check-ups’ as pandemic wears on

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- The outbreak of Covid-19 has change most aspects of life seemingly overnight. Adjusting to the new normal may be going easier for some than others however experts advise against suffering in silence.

“Whatever takes you to that happy place, what ever takes you to that place where you feel that you can de-stress or put down your worries, that is self care and those are the things you want to practice - whatever they may be find your safe zone,” Alejandra Valdez, a counselor with the National Alliance on Mental Illness said.

Valdez knows first hand the effects mental health can have on the body. She recommends getting in touch with your emotions as you get your day started.

“Every day I have a conversation with myself. I think that helps a lot. I give myself a little pep talk. I always wake up and I ask how am I feeling, what mood am I in today," Valdez said.

A major change to everyday life is now the grieving process. While some El Pasoans have lost family to Covid-19, in a way everyone is grieving their past life.

“It’s ok to say that we are all feeling some sort of sense of grief, because we miss our old normal or we miss how things used to be. Some healthy ways to cope with that is to acknowledge it and recognize it, that this is the feeling you might be experiencing it and normalize it. Realize its OK," Celeste Nevarez with Emergence Health Network said.

Experts recommend taking that first step if you notice you are not yourself lately. By reaching out and making an effort to correct a behavior, a person is able to get on the right path once again.

“Asking for help is being strong, so don’t feel that asking for help is a sign of weakness - asking for help its actually a sign of strength,” Valdez said.

If you would like to learn more about Emergence Health Network feel free to follow this link. NAMI is also available to help locally you can learn more about them by following this link.