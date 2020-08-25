‘It’s a really complicated issue’: Texas Tech psychiatrist offers advice for addressing mental health needs of kids
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's been months since things have felt normal for young students in the Borderland.
The pandemic has left many children isolated from friends, teachers and classmates.
ABC-7 spoke to Dr. Sarah Martin, a psychiatrist with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso. She said younger children are experiencing anxiety.
She suggests that they get some sort of social interaction with people outside of their household, in a socially-distanced and safe way.
You can watch the full interview at the top of this page.
Comments
2 Comments
Simple get them a pet. Shrinks highly recommend them.
Send them back to school. Humans were designed to be in isolation for long periods of time. Kids need to be around their peers. The risks of COVID-19 are FAR less than then the risks of what these lock-down orders are doing to our kids mental health. We are taking away a large portion of what should be these kids best years.