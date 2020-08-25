‘It’s a really complicated issue’: Texas Tech psychiatrist offers advice for addressing mental health needs of kids

Health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's been months since things have felt normal for young students in the Borderland.

The pandemic has left many children isolated from friends, teachers and classmates.

ABC-7 spoke to Dr. Sarah Martin, a psychiatrist with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso. She said younger children are experiencing anxiety.

She suggests that they get some sort of social interaction with people outside of their household, in a socially-distanced and safe way.

