Dr. Fauci says vaccine likely in a few months, but life won’t return to normal until end of 2021

Health

WASHINGTON, DC -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said it could be the end of 2021 before we get back to how our lives were before Covid-19.

He told MSNBC on Friday, “I believe that we will have a vaccine that will be available by the end of this year, the beginning of next year.”

But there is a caveat: “By the time you mobilize the distribution of the vaccinations, and you get the majority, or more, of the population vaccinated and protected, that's likely not going to happen to the mid or end of 2021,” he said.

“If you're talking about getting back to a degree of normality which resembles where we were prior to Covid, it's going to be well into 2021, maybe even towards the end of 2021,” he concluded.