Texas nursing homes allowed to resume visitations with new guidelines

EL PASO, Texas -- As of Thursday, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, state supported living centers and other long term care facilities in Texas could all resume visitations - with new guidance and protocols.

Only two designated family caregivers will be given the "go-ahead" to visit their loved one in close contact.

The chosen caregiver(s) will be trained in proper practices to enter the facility. They also must test negative for covid-19 in the past 14 days when entering each facility.

However, only one caregiver is allowed to visit per resident.

Those who aren't chosen to be visitors in close contact and wish to see their loved ones, will do so without any contact.

Approved facilities can schedule outdoor or indoor no contact visits. Open window visits, or the use of plexiglass safety barriers, are recommended by health officials.