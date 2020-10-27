‘Protect Your Hearing Month’; audiologist shares tips for avoiding hearing loss

Health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- October is national 'Protect Your Hearing Month.' The CDC reports that 5 in 10 young people listen to their music or audio too loudly.

Dr. Haley Owen, an audiologist at Livingston Hearing Aid Center, says noise exposure at a young age can lead to impacted hearing at an older age. She advises individuals to keep their volume at 60% and urges individuals to take a break from listening after 60 minutes.

She joined ABC-7 at Noon to share tips for how to avoid hearing loss.