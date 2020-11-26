El Paso family ‘given another opportunity’ at life this Thanksgiving as 7 recover from virus

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- This Thanksgiving may be painful for some. More than 900 El Pasoans gone because of Covid-19. Some families forced to spend the holiday season without seeing their loved ones in person. But this holiday season may also be a blessing.

Liza Marquez said seven family members -- her along with her husband, her son, her mother, her sister-in-law and both her in-law parents -- tested positive back in late October.

"This Thanksgiving to us means that we were given another opportunity. Another opportunity to to look back and say, you know, how can I change things? How can you go ahead and make things better for your own family? Because you are giving that next day for to be a blessing," Marquez said.

Thankfully, all seven are slowly recovering and have now tested negative, but her father-in-law remains in the hospital diagnosed with pneumonia.

“I’m afraid, everybody's afraid of course... it's terrible thing cause nobody knows anything about it," her husband Juan Marquez said.

Marquez owns a local flower shop and specifically sells floral arrangements for funerals and understands the pain families are going through.

"I'm sitting there and my husband's giving thanks and I'm thinking of all these people that have lost loved ones and how we started praying for each and every single one of them for all of those that are sick," Marquez said.

‘"I'm grateful for the day that I'm given that a lot of people didn't get that right there. We're usually hurrying up and having Thanksgiving to get out there to Black Friday to battle. And right now the only battle I have is in within my four walls to make sure that everybody stays safe. That's the only battle that I need."