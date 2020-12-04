‘Data is power’; Walgreens Flu Index shows El Paso is top market for flu treatment prescriptions

Health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Flu season is ramping up nationwide. As of Friday, Walgreens data showed the El Paso/Las Cruces region ranked fourth highest among U.S. markets based on prescriptions written for antiviral medication used to treat the flu.

The Walgreens Flu Index is based on the company's national database of prescriptions. The database does not track actual case numbers, but the figures can be used as an indicator to track how the virus might be spreading in a community.

"Data is power," said Dr. Este Geraghty, the Chief Medical Officer of Esri, the GIS technology company that helped Walgreens map the data. "Being able to get any kind of early insight, and of course from our perspective, place-based insight, really gives you what you need to make better decisions. How you're going to allocate resources and even what kinds of resources may be needed."

Only three other U.S. market regions ranked ahead of El Paso on Friday. The El Paso/Las Cruces region ranked fourth highest during the 2019-2020 season as well.

Local health officials have urged the public to get a flu shot as soon as possible this year. Some have suggested the vaccine is even more essential during the pandemic. Flu and COVID-19 can share many of the same symptoms, which can make it harder to tell them apart.

Dr. Armando Meza, the Chief of Infectious Diseases at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, said he believes some COVID patients might be starting flu treatments before they receive a diagnosis for either virus.

"If a patient has been vaccinated against influenza, it's going to be someone with protection," Dr. Meza said. "If you have not been yet vaccinated, they're not going to have a way to know the difference between the two. My assumption is that people are getting started on the treatment just in case."

The City of El Paso is offering free flu vaccines as part of the city's 'Be PowerFlu' prevention campaign this year. The public is invited to visit one of several locations throughout the city. You can find a complete list here.