Las Cruces boxing gym teaches Parkinson’s patients how to fight off symptoms

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – According to the Mayo Clinic, nearly one million Americans live with Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Rock Steady Boxing in Las Cruces is inspiring patients with the disease to get moving once again.

"They have definitely maximized on their endurance, their agility, their balance,” says Marlene Schafer, a physical therapist at Rock Steady. ”We teach everything you need to know. There’s no contact with another person; it’s contact only on the bag," said Schafer.

Billie Dennis is learning to box with Parkinson’s.

”You know you can think you are doing something, but your body is doing something else, but the drills here and the repetition certainly improve that connection,” said Dennis.

Christian Rodriguez, Rock Steady Boxing coach, says, ”coming through boxing, it might sound intimidating because it's boxing right? But I don’t know anything… but again, once you come through, you realize with Parkinson’s it actually helps out with your everyday life.”

"I’m not here to make you a professional boxer or world champion, but I can make you a champion in your own life,” said Rodriguez.