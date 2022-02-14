Weekly El Paso Covid-19 death totals decrease slightly for CDC week 6

EL PASO, Texas - The number of recorded Covid-19 deaths for the past week decreased slightly. According to city health data, there were 30 deaths, spanning three months for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Week 6.

According to city data, there were five deaths in December, 11 in January, and 14 in February for the week.

All 30 patients had underlying conditions. They include:

2 men in their 40s

3 men in their 50s

2 women in their 50s

3 men in their 60s

3 women in their 60s

6 men in their 70s

2 women in their 70s

2 men in their 80s

4 women in their 80s

3 men in their 90s

There were 1,752 new breakthrough cases. Nine of 30 deaths are considered breakthrough deaths.

There were 2,292 new Covid-19 cases.

You can find daily updates on Covid-19 data at epstrong.org.