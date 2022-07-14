Quest Diagnostics begins monkeypox testing

SECAUSUS, New Jersey -- Quest Diagnostics began testing for monkeypox nationwide, except in New York, Thursday after developing a PCR test to detect the virus. The company's ability to test for the virus increases nationwide testing capacity.

The company is also in the process of verifying the CDC's orthopoxvirus test, with plans to make testing available by the first half of August.

Specimens will be accepted from almost any Quest Diagnostics location in the country, which will be sent for testing at the company’s advanced laboratory in San Juan Capistrano, California. By the end of July, the company is projected to provide testing of up to 60,000 specimens per week.

Anyone with a rash is advised to talk to their doctor about whether they need to be tested for monkeypox, regardless of whether they were exposed to someone with the virus. Those seeking testing must go through their healthcare provider.