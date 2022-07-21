Skip to Content
More monkey pox vaccines available

ATLANTA, Georgia --

Americans will have access to more monkey pox vaccines however, experts warn that it is still not enough for everyone who is eligible.

This week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported the distribution of another 59,000 doses of monkey pox vaccines to states. This brings the total up to 191,000 doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than one and half million people are eligible to take the vaccine. It requires two doses taken four weeks apart.

The CDC states that all states have now received a least some vaccines. The HHS says it expects more that 700,000 doses to be delivered in the coming weeks.

