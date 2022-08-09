Eating disorders in children

CNN --

Eating disorders are affecting more young children than previously thought.

A study published by the journal Jama Pediatrics found that children as young as nine years old may struggle with the disorders.

In a study of nearly 12,000 children between the ages of nine and ten, 5% had engaged in binge eating. Another 2.5% had taken measures to avoid gaining weight.

Researchers also found that boys struggle just as much as their female counterparts. Experts say they cannot pinpoint exactly where these disorders came from but they can be rooted in things like trauma, genetics, body image, and societal pressures.