Uptick in El Paso cases concerns local health authority

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The rise of flu cases across the country is also happening in El Paso.

The flu season usually starts in October. Infections peak in January and taper off by mid-March.

Clearly, there are more flu cases now than there were at this time in 2021. That's because many people were still taking precautions against COVID, which were also effective at preventing flu infections.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the city-county health authority, said El Paso health officials were recording flu cases in the summer. He credits a lack of restrictions and few precautions for the troubling increase in cases.

"We normally mirror what we saw in the Southern Hemisphere," Ocaranza told ABC-7 in a virtual interview. "The Southern Hemisphere suffered a very severe flu season, particularly Australia.

"Now we're seeing Europe also having a very severe flu season. That's what we're starting to see right now."

Ocaranza said this may be the largest and most severe flu season we've seen in recent memory. That's not including the illness caused by the ongoing COVID-19 infections and RSV afflicting young children.

Ocaranza is urging everyone to get the flu vaccine even though he says it's unclear how effective it is against the current dominant strain.

"People should not just look at the percentage of protection. What they need to look for is the overall protection that getting the flu shot gives to every individual when you get it every year," Ocaranza said.

Ocaranza said research shows people who get a flu shot annually are able to train their immune system to respond to the virus over time.

Anyone older than 6 months of age can get the flu vaccine.

Dr. Ocaranza urges everyone to continue to take the following precautions: Wash your hands; stay home if you're sick; avoid crowds -- especially if you're at higher risk of severe illness; manage any chronic conditions; maintain a healthy diet.