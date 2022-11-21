Skip to Content
Health
New weight loss surgery guidelines for the first time since 1991

EL PASO, Texas - Two groups of bariatric surgeons have overhauled weight loss surgery guidelines for the first time in more than 30 years. The two groups say the previous standards are out of date. 

Weight-loss surgery changes the shape and function of your digestive system. This surgery may help you lose weight and manage medical conditions related to obesity. The new guidelines, like the old ones, are based on body mass index, a measure of weight versus height. Under the new guidelines, anyone with a BMI over 35 should be considered for surgery.

Children and adolescents with severe obesity are also eligible for surgery under the new criteria. They were generally excluded from the earlier ones because of a lack of data.

