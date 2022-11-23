New Mexico Department of Health provides tips for keeping those at risk healthy this holiday season
SANTA FE, New Mexico --The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) is urging New Mexicans to protect young children, older individuals and those with underlying health conditions from RSV, influenza and Covid-19 this holiday season.
This comes as area hospitals have activated emergency operations due to a surge in pediatric cases, according to a statement released by the NMDOH.
The department compiled a list of tips to stay safe during the holidays:
- Stay up-to-date with all vaccinations and boosters.
- Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.
- Regularly clean high-tough services.
- Regularly wash hands, or use hand sanitizer.
- Consider wearing facial coverings, especially those who are high-risk or around high-risk individuals, and especially when indoors with people who you do not live with.
- Get tested.
- If you are sick or test positive, stay home.
- Watch for new symptoms.
- Wear a mask when travelling, preferably a well-fitted, high quality mask (K95 or KN95).
The NMDOH also provided several resources, where you can find more information on respiratory illnesses and how to help prevent them.
- The DOH flu or COVID page.
- The CDC’s full list of symptoms for COVID-19.
- The CDC's isolation calculator for guidelines on isolating and exposure.
- Learn more about home COVID-19 tests.