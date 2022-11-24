Skip to Content
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for Covid-19 just before Thanksgiving

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexican Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday, just before the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a release by the governor's office.

Governor Lujan Grisham is currently isolating at her residence and will not be celebrating Thanksgiving Day with family.

The governor returned to New Mexico from the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt Tuesday.

“I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, including the latest bivalent booster," said Lujan Grisham in a statement, "While testing positive just before the Thanksgiving holiday is disappointing, I know that I am protecting my loved ones by isolating and not joining them for holiday festivities."

Lujan Grisham also provided a statement encouraging New Mexicans to protect themselves during the holidays, especially given the surge of pediatric respiratory illnesses this season.

The governor said New Mexicans can schedule Covid-19 shots at vaccinenm.org.

This is the second time Lujan Grisham has tested positive for Covid-19. She first tested positive in August.

