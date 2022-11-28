The complications of diabetes during the holidays

EL PASO, Texas - The holidays are a wonderful time of year when you spend time catching up with family and friends. It’s also a time when there is a lot of focus on food, which can be very stressful if you have diabetes.

Diabetes is a disease that affects about 37 million Americans, including adults and youth. Diabetes can damage the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart, and is linked to some types of cancer.

Even though diabetes can lead to other health problems, you can prevent or delay these complications in many ways. Prediabetes is where blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough yet to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. You can prevent or reverse prediabetes with proven lifestyle changes. These include losing weight if you’re overweight, eating a healthy diet, and getting regular exercise. You can have prediabetes for years but have no clear symptoms so it is important to get checked regularly.