The Monty Python “silly walk” study shows it’s good exercise for people

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Studies have shown that regular walking and running can help prevent obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and many more. A trio of researchers at Arizona State University conducted the study on what is called, the “silly walk.”

The study is based on the silly walk from the British television show, "Monty Python." After all the measurements were completed, the silly walk did in fact make a difference in burning calories.

Participants in the study had about 2.5 times higher oxygen uptake and higher amounts of calories burned compared to normal walking.

The next time you go on your routine walk in the neighborhood or you’re strolling through the mall, consider the silly walk to give that boost to your health. Be aware as you may be receiving some looks.