A new study shows those who stay well-hydrated live longer overall

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Regular physical activity and healthy diets are essential for healthy aging. However, the body’s basic need for water is often overlooked, resulting in dehydration. A new study from the National Institutes of Health found that adults who stay well-hydrated live longer overall than those who don’t.

The results are based on data that was collected over 25 years with more than 11,000 adults aged participating. The first medical visits were at ages 45 to 66, then returning for follow-ups at ages 70 to 90. The researchers found that participants with high blood-sodium levels aged faster than those with lower levels.

Health experts commonly recommend half a gallon of water a day, however, this depends on the individual and other factors.

Just as regular exercise and proper nutrition are considered part of a healthy lifestyle, so too is consistent good hydration to slow down the aging process.