Understanding people who have dementia with the dementia experience

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dementia is a term used to describe a group of symptoms affecting memory that interferes with daily life. It is important to understand what it is like to live with dementia. A simulation took place to help us understand, such as matching socks, writing checks for bills, and other simulations navigating daily activities. 

This training helps caretakers, first responders, family, friends, and the community engage in the experience of living with dementia.

According to the CDC 5.8 million people in the U.S. have related dementias. The number of cases is predicted to rise to an estimated 14 million people by 2060. The number of people living with the disease doubles every five years beyond age 65.

If you suspect you or a family member may have symptoms getting checked by a healthcare provider can help determine if the symptoms experienced are related to Alzheimer’s disease. 

Early diagnosis provides opportunities for your family to consider care needs.

