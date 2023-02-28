The importance of organ donation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Organ transplantation gives thousands of people each year a renewed chance at living full and active lives. However, the need for organs outweighs their availability. On average, 20 people die every day waiting for a transplant, and Just one organ donor can save as many as eight lives.

More than 28,000 lives are saved every year by organ donors.

People of all ages, races, and ethnicities, and even those with pre-existing health conditions can be potential donors.

People who are healthy have the option of becoming living donors, with living kidney donation.

It’s important to recognize those who have given and received the gift of life through organ donation.

This month was the 3-year anniversary of Toni Jacquez's kidney transplant. Toni was a counselor at the middle school that Claudia was attending as a student. 30 years later, Toni and Claudia remained friends, and in February 2020, Claudia knew she wanted to help Toni. Claudia was tested and turned out to be a perfect match for Toni, becoming a living donor.

You can register to be a donor by going on donatelifetexas.org. or signing up the next time you renew your driver's license or license plates.