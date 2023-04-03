Precautionary measures as you enjoy the outdoors in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Spring is here and many of us are starting to enjoy the outdoors in El Paso, however that can leave you vulnerable to being stung by a bee or bitten by a snake.

In most cases, bee stings are annoying, and home treatment is all you need. However, if you're allergic to bee stings or you get stung numerous times, you may have a more serious reaction that requires emergency treatment. These symptoms include difficulty breathing, hives or swelling, vomiting, and even loss of consciousness.

It’s important to know what poisonous creatures live in your area and wear proper attire when hiking outdoors. Stick to trails, and avoid tall grass and heavy underbrush where snakes may shelter like under bushes, or rocks.

Rattlesnakes can be found in the Southwest, Texas region. Severe or life-threatening symptoms may occur within minutes or a couple of hours after a rattlesnake bite.

If you or someone else experiences poison exposure during camping or outdoor activities, call poison control immediately for help.