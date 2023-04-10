Skip to Content
Health
A new study found unknown long-term symptoms of traumatic brain injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New research on traumatic brain injuries says some patients can have previously unknown long-term symptoms. More than 1.5 million Americans suffer a traumatic brain injury each year, which can be caused by simply falling or oftentimes playing sports.

Traumatic brain injuries oftentimes result in permanent disability, including struggles with memory, mobility, mental health, and cognitive function. 

Researchers analyzed more than 25 years of data, they found that TBIs need to be treated as a dynamic and chronic condition that requires ongoing resources and care. 

Those involved in the study are working on ideas to support those with traumatic brain injuries better and give them the care they need at places like healthcare facilities, treatment centers, shelters, and even prisons.

