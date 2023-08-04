Mother reportedly dies from drinking too much water

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Authorities say a woman in Indiana died after drinking too much water, too fast.

A Good Morning America report said 35-yera-old Ashley Summers was celebrating the Fourth of July on a lake in Indiana when she started to feel intensely dehydrated. Summers was a mother of two, according to reports.

Her brother, Devon Miller, told GMA that Summers drank the equivalent of four 16-ounce bottles of water in 20 minutes, and then later collapsed inside the garage of her home.

Summers later died of what Miller said doctors called "water intoxication," a rare but dangerous condition caused by drinking too much water too fast, upsetting the electrolyte balance in the body.

Symptoms of overhydration may include "altered mental status, disorientation, confusion, nausea, and vomiting," according to research.

ABC-7 is reaching out to doctors to learn more about the dangers of water intoxication. We will have a report on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 tonight.