Fox family donates $25,000,000 to benefit new El Paso cancer center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso businessman Steve Fox and his family are making a $25,000,000 donation to benefit Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

The Fox family, which owns Fox Auto Team and runs the Fox Family Foundation, presented the donation to the university Tuesday.

Fox survived stage four tongue and neck cancer more than 22 years ago.

"When you have the diagnosis of cancer, what you want is the best possible outcome, which is to be cured,” Steve Fox said. “You know in your mind, in your heart, that often times the best treatment option is not in El Paso. You end up having to travel, which is very difficult."

Fox is hoping that this donation will allow other cancer patients to stay near family in El Paso while receiving treatment.

The money will fund clinical trials, research, and recruitment of world-class physicians, nurses, and researchers for a new cancer center to be named in the Fox family's honor.

"We're working on that with the new cancer center in El Paso and I'm optimistic that we'll deliver, for the vast majority of cancer patients, world-class care. I truly believe that.”

The new Steve and Nancy Fox Cancer Center will consolidate services for patients. El Pasoans with cancer will be able to get cancer imaging, treatment, research and clinical trials, and outreach programs all in one place, instead of traveling to other cities.

"I am deeply grateful to Steve and Nancy Fox for transforming dreams into reality by helping to bring this cancer center to life," said TTUHSC El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A. "Together, we'll bring forth a brighter, healthier future for our community and beyond, as we embark on a mission to conquer cancer, one discovery at a time.”