The link between added sugars and kidney stones

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- New research reveals that having more than 25% of your energy from added sugars could increase your chance of kidney stones by 88%. Experts say a diet high in added sugars can increase the levels of certain substances in the urine, such as oxalate and calcium, which are key components of kidney stones.

It is recommended and important to be attentive of the nutritious labels. Valeria Orpinel-Gomez, a dietitian at Del Sol Medical Center, says when looking out for the added sugars component, it should be under 2 grams.

Eating whole foods can reduce exposure to added sugars and reduce your risk of developing kidney stones. Gomez says “It is important to have a good amount of vegetables and fruits. Fruit, of course, that has sugar, but it's not additive - it’s natural sugars. So it's it's a good sugar and it will also give us fiber.”

The development of kidney stones comes from various factors, another big factor is excessive salt consumption. Diets high in sodium can cause calcium to leach from your bones and build up in your urine, potentially leading to kidney stones. To prevent this, it’s suggested to stay away from salt shaker in the table.

The biggest risk factor for kidney stones is not drinking enough water. Experts suggest to drink 3 liters throughout the day as it helps dilute urine and prevents the formation of stone-causing substances.