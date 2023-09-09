Skip to Content
Health

El Paso VA Launches Flu Vaccine Drive to Safeguard Veterans’ Health

By
Updated
today at 1:17 PM
Published 1:53 PM

In hopes of keeping people healthy, the El Paso VA hosted its first Saturday flu vaccine drive today.

From 9 a.m. to noon the El Paso VA vaccinated veterans at multiple locations. At the VA on Piedras, a drive-through in the parking garage let vets get their shot from the driver's seat.

The El Paso VA Healthcare System says veterans can also get vaccinated at any primary care, specialty care, or behavioral health appointment.

This initiative aims to empower veterans to take charge of their health and reduce the risk of flu-related illnesses, VA officials say.

The next Saturday drive-through vaccine is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content