El Paso VA Launches Flu Vaccine Drive to Safeguard Veterans’ Health

In hopes of keeping people healthy, the El Paso VA hosted its first Saturday flu vaccine drive today.

From 9 a.m. to noon the El Paso VA vaccinated veterans at multiple locations. At the VA on Piedras, a drive-through in the parking garage let vets get their shot from the driver's seat.

The El Paso VA Healthcare System says veterans can also get vaccinated at any primary care, specialty care, or behavioral health appointment.

This initiative aims to empower veterans to take charge of their health and reduce the risk of flu-related illnesses, VA officials say.

The next Saturday drive-through vaccine is scheduled for Oct. 14.