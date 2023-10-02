Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso receives $25,000 to fight violence against health care workers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation awarded $25,000 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, intended to mitigate workplace violence against health care workers.

In particular, this money will fund the training of students in the Hunt School of Nursing. Professionals at the university's Training and Educational Center for Healthcare Simulation (TECHS) will teach the students to recognize cyclical violence, perform interventions, and verbally de-escalate tense situations.

"Workplace violence, in the context of health care, encompasses a wide range of behaviors, from verbal abuse and threats to physical assault," said Dr. Ivonne Espinosa, assistant professor in Hunt School of Nursing’s Accelerated B.S.N. Program. "This deeply concerning trend has prompted organizations to take a stand and develop strategies to address it effectively, which is why it’s vital these techniques are practiced at the Hunt School of Nursing."

A university spokesperson highlighted that in the second quarter of 2022, more than 5,200 nurses were assaulted, approximately two nurses an hour. That's according to a survey by Press Ganey.

The Macy Foundation has worked to support health professionals in their education since 1930.