Doctors emphasize cervical cancer prevention through early screening and vaccination

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Cervical cancer remains a significant health concern in the United States, with over 11,000 cases reported each year, according to recent data from the CDC. In response to this, January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month and doctors are raising awareness about the preventable nature of this disease

Cervical cancer involves abnormal cell growth in the cervix, located just under the uterus. Medical professionals highlight the importance of early screening and vaccination.

Dr. Jose Salvador Saldívar, a Gynecologist and Oncologist at Las Palmas Medical Center, says HPV vaccines reduces the risk significantly, "This disease is almost 99% related to human papillomavirus infection, it’s transmitted sexually. Along with your routine well-woman gynecological exams, ask for HPV vaccination; it is FDA-approved from ages 9 to 45.”

According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, women should get their first Pap smear at 21 years old and continue to get it every 3 years until they’re 29, then every 5 years from ages 30 to 65. The Pap smear is a test that directly assesses a women’s cervix.

If abnormal cells are detected in the screening, treatment is available. "Treatment depends on the stage of cervical cancer. For early stages, surgery is common, either removing part of the cervix or considering a hysterectomy if childbearing is completed," Dr. Saldivar explains. He notes for more advances stages, chemotherapy and radiation will be necessary to treat it.

Symptoms in the early stages might not be noticeable, “cervical cancer is a little different than than other cancers in early stages. The patient may not have any symptoms whatsoever as it advances this little by little, you might have things like foul smelling, vaginal discharge, abnormal bleeding, bleeding during or after intercourse, pelvic pain, heavier menstrual cycles, or your periods or bleeding in between your periods” explains Dr. Saldivar. For more advanced cases, women can experience leg swelling or low back pain, requiring medical assistance immediately.

Dr. Saldívar expressed concerns about the recent statistics, he says that Las Palmas Medical sees about 30 cases annually in El Paso. “The death rate is higher in Hispanic women. So, if we look at our patient population, primarily Hispanic here in El Paso, the death rate is high” he noted. The death rate comes down to medical disparities, access to a physician and culture.