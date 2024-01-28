Unveiling Heart Health Wisdom: Insights and Guidance from Cardiovascular Specialist Dr. Teleb

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dr. Teleb emphasizes preventive measures for heart health, underscoring the significance of maintaining a low-fat, low-sugar, and low-salt diet.

He advocates for vigilant blood pressure monitoring at home, advising prompt medical attention if values deviate from the norm.

While heart conditions can manifest at various ages, Dr. Teleb suggests initiating regular check-ups, particularly after the age of forty.

Key indicators such as blood pressure, sugar levels, and cholesterol should be monitored by primary care physicians.

Symptoms, including chest pain and shortness of breath, prompt further tests such as EKGs, blood work, lipid evaluations, and, if necessary, advanced imaging studies like echocardiograms.

Highlighting the role of high cholesterol in coronary artery disease, Dr. Teleb notes that predisposing factors like diabetes and hypertension can elevate cholesterol levels.

A low-fat diet, favoring grilled over fried foods, greens, salads, and minimizing red meat intake, is pivotal in managing cholesterol.

Symptoms remain a primary consideration for medical investigations, with EKGs serving as an initial diagnostic tool.

Dr. Teleb emphasizes the potential heart-related consequences of excessive alcohol consumption, including alcohol-induced cardiomyopathy leading to heart failure.