El Paso, TX (KVIA)- April is National Foot Health Awareness Month, and research shows that approximately 20 percent of Americans experience at least one-foot problem annually. Dr. Ogechika Alozie commits to giving your feet the attention they deserve.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.