$17 million in grants now available to rural Texas hospitals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is awarding $17 million in grants to hospitals serving rural communities, including in the Borderland.

"The Texas Rural Hospital Financial Stabilization Grant will provide qualifying hospitals $100,000 to $375,000 over a two-year period," the governor's office stated Wednesday.

The governor announced the grant through the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) Wednesday. HHSC gives grants and runs programs for rural hospitals through its Rural Hospital Services Strategic Plan.

Qualified hospitals will have until Friday, June 21, 2024 to register and apply for the grant, according to the governor's office. The grants will be awarded based on the hospital's needs, governor's office officials explained.

The hospitals will be able to use the grants to supplement operational costs, repay debt, buy or rent equipment, and repair facilities.