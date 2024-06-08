Doctor born and raised in El Paso, giving back to the community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain campus welcomes their first class of residents as part of their internal medicine residency program.

"I got all of my education done in El Paso. I went to Burgess High School, I graduated from UTEP, I got my medical school education here," said Dominic Betancourt. "And just to be able to give back to the community that's afforded me so much, that means the world to me."

Being a part of the the first class of residents at the Transmountain location was a challenge, according to Betancourt, but he's confident this program will help provide better health care in the borderland.

"It isn't a secret that there's a shortage of doctors and specialists here in El Paso. And with this new program, the ability to train new residents, this is going to be on the radar for future applicants to hopefully retain physicians after they graduate residency, see, and to make health care more accessible in the future for the population."

With graduation on the horizon, Betancourt says his residency has brought him a new perspective, and hope the program can showcase El Paso and the community to incoming doctors.

"The legacy that I hope to leave behind, graduating from this first class is being able to set the standard for medical care in our corner of El Paso and seeing two new classes of residents underneath me not only meet that standard, but exceeded it. Each year. Gives me a lot of confidence that this program is going to continue to grow and continue to serve the community well."