El Paso family holding on to hope of finding an organ donor

El Pasoan Irene Augustain-Lopez
June 25, 2024 12:18 PM
Published 11:07 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Time is dwindling for one El Paso family. Irene Augustain-Lopez is in urgent need of a liver transplant. Her health continues to decline sharply.

She was diagnosed with non-fatty liver disease in the 1990s, and the condition has continued to worsen. Since then, she has also been diagnosed with cirrhosis, hepatic encephalopathy and hepatocellular carcinoma.

All of these conditions are contributing to her health's decline, directly impacting her brain function, and, at times, making it difficult to walk and speak.

The retired teacher told ABC-7 the only cure is getting a liver transplant.

She doesn't qualify to be on the deceased donor's list. None of Augustain-Lopez's daughters are matches. And up to now, she has been unsuccessful in finding an organ donor.

Now, she is turning to the Borderland community for help.

Rosemary Montañez

Rosemary Montañez

