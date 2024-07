El Paso, TX (KVIA_TV)—Living in the Sun City, we know all know about sunshine and UV rays. It's the summertime, and many of us like to spend time outdoors. However, we must be aware of the risk of skin cancer and the different types. Doctor Alozie from Sunset West Health discusses July, U-V safety awareness month. This month, it's celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of protecting one's skin and eyes from the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.