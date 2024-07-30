Skip to Content
United Way of El Paso County receives $515k grant from the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The United Way of El Paso County has received a two-year, $515,000 grant from the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation to help fund support for out-of-school providers in the region.

The grant will help the BOOST Network, which is a hub for out-of-school providers that work to create opportunities to improve and establish after-school programs in the region. The United Way says they provide technical assistance and support to nonprofits and out-of-school providers to increase networking.

